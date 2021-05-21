The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,933 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities were worth $13,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Finally, EMJ Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,236,000.

Shares of DGNR opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

