The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,457 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.19% of Civista Bancshares worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIVB. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $362.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.