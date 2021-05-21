The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,387 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Toro were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other The Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total transaction of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $109.90 on Friday. The Toro Company has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $118.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average of $99.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

