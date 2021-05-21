The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. The Progressive comprises about 1.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $27,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $606,960,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,510,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

