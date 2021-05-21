The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies comprises approximately 2.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $16,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,838 shares of company stock valued at $23,372,974. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $160.18. 3,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.93 and a 1-year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

