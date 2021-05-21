The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $171.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a PE ratio of -107.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

