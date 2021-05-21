The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Truist Securities

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $171.36 on Monday. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a PE ratio of -107.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

