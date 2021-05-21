The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $459.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post $459.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.60 million to $476.70 million. The Wendy’s reported sales of $402.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $23.59. 5,900,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,103. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

