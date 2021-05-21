The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

WMB has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $26.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,365,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $734,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $740,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 80,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.