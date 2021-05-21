The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Argus currently has $30.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

WMB stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

