Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,793 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $292,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $465.29 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

