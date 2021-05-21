Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Raised by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after buying an additional 361,897 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $465.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

