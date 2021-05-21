Thermon Group (THR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Thermon Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Shares of THR stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,907.09 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27.

In related news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

