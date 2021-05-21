TheStreet Upgrades Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

MCRI stock opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.