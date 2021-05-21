TheStreet Upgrades Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to C

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OII. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 84,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.