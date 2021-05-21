Thomas M. Botts Buys 2,137 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NPO stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.00. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPO. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

