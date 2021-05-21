Tidal Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $5.70 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 50.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $383,473.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00067552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.08 or 0.00992203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00096147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

