TigerCash (TCH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.61 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 30% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $17.61 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $522.76 or 0.01410664 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

