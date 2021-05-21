Titan Coin (TTN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $52.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $52.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007810 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

