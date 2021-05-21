Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

