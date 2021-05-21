Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.35.

NYSE TOL traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $60.10. 10,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,447. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 872,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,996. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

