Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 31,780 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Total by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,037,249,000 after buying an additional 834,078 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Total by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 658,243 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Total by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Total by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after buying an additional 706,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,073,000 after buying an additional 45,475 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

Total stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

