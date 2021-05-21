Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$35.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $35.75 to $38.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.