Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$36.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.59.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TSE TOU opened at C$28.73 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$29.83. The stock has a market cap of C$8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,130.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,778,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$216,188,517.85. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.