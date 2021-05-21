TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) COO Sells $63,062.20 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $63,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $574,532.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 15th, Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10.

TPI Composites stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 75.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 38,030 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 58.8% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $45,189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 22.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after buying an additional 215,940 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

