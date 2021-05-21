TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading 3.4% Higher

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.82 and last traded at $45.61. 10,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 936,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $570,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $53,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.