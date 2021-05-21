Traders Buy High Volume of BlackLine Call Options (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 5,028 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 801% compared to the typical daily volume of 558 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,805. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.62. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.08 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,137.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,133 shares of company stock worth $16,570,797 over the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 138,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,181 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $1,308,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

