Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,812 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,194% compared to the average volume of 79 put options.

In related news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $136,182.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $686,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,457,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,207,384.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,504 shares of company stock worth $2,442,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 2.02.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

STKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

