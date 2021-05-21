Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,390 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,256% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 put options.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $80.99 on Friday. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,608 shares of company stock worth $1,357,075. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 158.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 107,476 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

