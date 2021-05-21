Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bruker Call Options (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,034 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,780% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR opened at $69.04 on Friday. Bruker has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $3,421,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.