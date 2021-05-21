Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow Sells 50,000 Shares

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lee D. Rudow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Transcat alerts:

On Saturday, March 27th, Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of Transcat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10.

Transcat stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 65,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,131. The firm has a market cap of $424.27 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transcat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 436.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after acquiring an additional 508,379 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth $7,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.