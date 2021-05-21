Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded at Sidoti

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Transcat from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.79.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. Transcat has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $426.88 million, a PE ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

