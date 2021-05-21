TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Lowered to $762.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $762.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $661.20.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $603.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $366.61 and a twelve month high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 961.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

