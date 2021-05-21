Trellis Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Trellis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 128.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOG traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.08. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $131.32 and a one year high of $207.41.

