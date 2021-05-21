Trellis Advisors LLC Has $14.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 8.3% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.06. 34,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,821. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

