Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trex by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trex by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Trex by 279.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 531,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average of $91.21.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

