Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $104.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TREX. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.72.

Get Trex alerts:

NYSE:TREX opened at $97.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.21.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.