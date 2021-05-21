Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$14.50 price target (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.19.

TCN stock opened at C$12.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.36. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$7.59 and a 12 month high of C$13.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.15.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$172.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

