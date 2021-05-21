Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMQ. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trilogy Metals to C$3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:TMQ opened at C$3.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 13.77, a current ratio of 13.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.90 and a 12 month high of C$3.44. The firm has a market cap of C$477.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). Research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

