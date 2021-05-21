Trip.com Group’s (TCOM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCOM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

