Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Announces Earnings Results

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,140. The stock has a market cap of $838.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.