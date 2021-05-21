Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

NYSE TGI opened at $15.13 on Friday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.