Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDS in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GDS’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.21 and a beta of 1.17. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 538,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

