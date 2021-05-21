Truist Securiti Comments on Latham Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Latham Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

SWIM has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of SWIM opened at $29.71 on Thursday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

