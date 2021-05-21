Truist Securities Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $168.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.94.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.33.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,690,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,972 shares of company stock valued at $10,393,784 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

