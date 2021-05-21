Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $78.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,964.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $510,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,275.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,427,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $14,266,147. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

