TrustVerse (TRV) Tops One Day Volume of $237,205.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $237,205.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00069841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.03 or 0.01018958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00098636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.00 or 0.09145504 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

