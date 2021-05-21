TTC Price Reaches $0.0205 on Exchanges (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bibox and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00071625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $438.28 or 0.01070476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00058110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,872.57 or 0.09458530 BTC.

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

