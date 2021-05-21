Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TUWOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Peel Hunt cut Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC cut Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $968.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

