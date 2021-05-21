TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSP. Oppenheimer started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.36.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $36.34 on Monday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

In related news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

